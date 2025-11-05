Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz explodiert um 20% nach Mega-Deal mit NASDAQ-Werberiesen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
05.11.25 | 08:07
1,190 Euro
-7,03 % -0,090
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1901,31009:13
Dow Jones News
05.11.2025 08:33 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Third Quarter 2025 Trading Update

DJ Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Third Quarter 2025 Trading Update 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Third Quarter 2025 Trading Update 
05-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC 
 
Trading Update Q3 2025 
 
5 November 2025 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) ("Metro Bank") 
 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 

Third Quarter 2025 Trading Update 

Strategic actions continue to deliver strong financial performance 

 -- Continued growth in underlying and statutory profitability, reaffirming all guidance for FY 2025 and beyond 
 -- 12% growth in target lending segments versus H1 2025 as asset rotation strategy continues at pace 
 -- Credit quality remains strong with the portfolio highly collateralised and prudently provisioned 
 -- Exit Net Interest Margin at September 2025 of 3.03%, already within Full Year guidance range of 3.00%-3.25% 
 -- Exit Cost of Deposits of 95bps remains the lowest of any UK High Street bank 
  
 
Daniel Frumkin, Chief Executive Officer at Metro Bank, said: 

"Our positive momentum has continued in the third quarter, as we delivered strong financial performance and increased 
lending in our key target areas of Corporate, Commercial and SME and Specialist Mortgages. As well as our successful 
asset rotation into these sectors, we have the lowest Cost of Deposits of any UK High Street bank, and our exit Net 
Interest Margin is already within full year guidance range. 

"Metro Bank has delivered consistently on its strategy and moves forward from a position of strength, supported by a 
strong credit approved pipeline and disciplined cost management which gives us confidence in meeting guidance. 
Furthermore, we expect to be classified a transfer firm under the Bank of England's new policy, removing the need for 
MREL going forward. We remain focused on delivering for our colleagues, customers, shareholders and supporting UK 
growth, leveraging our relationship-focused banking model and diverse market offering." 

Key Financials 

                                        Change           Change 
                           Q3      H1           Q3 
                                  from          from 
GBP in millions                    2025     2025          2024 
                                  H1 2025         Q3 2024 

Total assets                    GBP16,247    GBP16,428    (1%)     GBP20,804    (22%) 

Gross loans and advances to customers        GBP8,988    GBP8,882    1%      GBP9,250    (3%) 
 
Less: allowance for impairment           (GBP171)    (GBP167)    2%      (GBP191)    (10%) 
 
Net loans and advances to customers         GBP8,817    GBP8,715    1%      GBP9,059    (3%) 

Deposits from customers               GBP13,207    GBP13,363    (1%)     GBP15,084    (12%) 

Net loan to deposit ratio              67%      65%      2 ppts    60%      7 ppts 

Gross loans and advances to customers consists of:                                   
 
Target segments                   GBP4,838    GBP4,330    12%      GBP2,891    67% 
 
Total run-off books                 GBP4,150    GBP4,552    (9%)     GBP6,359    (35%)

12% growth quarter-on-quarter and 67% growth year-on-year in Metro Bank's target lending segments.

9% reduction quarter-on-quarter and 35% reduction year-on-year in run-off lending freeing up capital and liquidity to reinvest in target segments.

Total net loans at Q3 2025 were GBP8.8 billion.

Corporate/Commercial/SME credit approved pipeline remains strong at GBP750m for Q3 2025, providing significant growth momentum into Q4 2025 and beyond.

Loan to deposit ratio at Q3 2025 was 67%, providing significant capacity for asset growth.

Excess liquidity continues to be successfully managed down, reflecting continued focus on optimising cost of funding. Total customer deposits ended Q3 2025 at GBP13.2 billion. Metro Bank continues to have the lowest Cost of Deposits of any UK High Street bank, ending Q3 2025 at 95bps, below the level needed to meet 2027 guidance.

Effective 1 January 2026, the Group expects to be reclassified a Transfer firm with MREL capital equal to minimum capital requirements. The Group continues to review its liability structure on an economic basis in the context of its ongoing regulatory and liquidity needs.

Enquiries

For more information, please contact:

Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations

Daniel Ainscough

+44 (0) 20 3402 8900

IR@metrobank.plc.uk

Metro Bank PLC Media Relations

Victoria Gregory

+44 (0) 7773 244 608

pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk

FGS Global

Mike Turner

+44 (0) 7766 360900

Metrobank-lon@fgsglobal.com

ENDS

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 76 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: QRT 
TIDM:     MTRO 
LEI Code:   984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
Sequence No.: 407168 
EQS News ID:  2223876 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2223876&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.