Vicore Pharma Holding: Vicore to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (STO:VICO), unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs), today announced participation in the following conferences:

Guggenheim's Second Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

Location: Boston, USA

Format: Fireside chat and 1×1 meetings

Presentation Date and Time: Monday, November 10 at 9:00 AM ET

Webcast: Registration

Participants: Ahmed Mousa, CEO, and Megan Richards, VP of IR

Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference

Location: New York, USA

Format: Presentation and 1×1 meetings

Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, November 11 at 10:00 AM ET

Webcast: Registration

Participants: Ahmed Mousa, CEO, and Megan Richards, VP of IR

The company's management team will also be available for meetings at the conferences. Interested parties may access the webcast replay on the Events & Presentations page of Vicore's website for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

For more information, please contact:

Megan Richards, VP of IR, Communications, and Portfolio Strategy, tel: +1 978 269-4372, megan.richards@vicorepharma.com

Hans Jeppsson, CFO, tel: +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma

Vicore Pharma Holding AB is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is a first-in-class oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF.

The company is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange (VICO). www.vicorepharma.com

