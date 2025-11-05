

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sysmex Corporation reported that its first half profit attributable to owners of the parent was 19.0 billion yen, a decline of 26.9% from prior year. Earnings per share was 30.50 yen compared to 41.70 yen. For the six months ended Sep. 30, 2025, net sales were 232.53 billion yen, down 4.1%.



For the year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects: profit attributable to owners of the parent of 45.0 billion yen, and net sales of 510.0 billion yen.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News