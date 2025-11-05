

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Azbil Corporation reported that its first half net income attributable to owners of parent was 13.46 billion yen, an increase of 23.0% from prior year. Net income per share was 26.37 yen compared to 20.74 yen. For the six months ended September 30, 2025, net sales were 132.9 billion yen, down 4.6% from previous year.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects: net income attributable to owners of parent of 33.5 billion yen, and net sales of 298.0 billion yen.



