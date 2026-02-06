

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Azbil Corporation (YMK.F) announced a profit for nine months that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY22.678 billion, or JPY44.51 per share. This compares with JPY28.695 billion, or JPY54.42 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.5% to JPY208.055 billion from JPY217.907 billion last year.



Azbil Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 65.98 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 298.000 B



