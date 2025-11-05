Rejlers AB: Rejlers and Elenia join forces to enhance quality and safety in electricity network construction

Elenia Oy, Finland's second-largest distribution system operator, has selected Rejlers as its partner for quality control in electricity network construction projects. The long-term collaboration aims to develop processes and practices that strengthen safety and sustainability across Elenia's operations.

Under the three-year agreement, with an option for a two-year extension, Rejlers will carry out quality assurance for distribution networks, substations, and high-voltage grids. The work includes monitoring and evaluating different stages of construction and collaborating closely with contractors and project stakeholders to identify improvements and enhance operational efficiency.

"Rejlers' expertise supports our goals, and we look forward to a long-term collaboration that builds mutual competence," says Jukka Laakso, Head of Project and Construction at Elenia.

For Rejlers, the partnership is a key step in growing its electricity network business.

"We're proud to support Elenia's focus on quality and safety, and to contribute to a more resilient energy sector," says Joni Ahonen, Business Director, Networks at Rejlers Finland.

Sustainability is central to Elenia's operations, driving innovation and new technology as part of the green transition.

"Our partnership with Elenia shows how we support clients in the energy transition. Together, we're building a future-proof grid where quality, safety and sustainability go hand in hand," says Malin Ljung Eiborn, Sustainability Director at Rejlers Group.

