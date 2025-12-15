Rejlers AB: Rejlers and Fingrid renew partnership - continued support for Finland's energy transition

Rejlers has signed a new agreement with the Finnish transmission system operator Fingrid Oyj for the delivery of energy metering and quality data services. The agreement, effective from early 2026, runs for four years with an option to extend for a further two years.

As Finland's electricity system undergoes rapid transformation, high-quality energy metering and reliable data collection are essential. Rejlers will continue to provide specialised services to support Fingrid in maintaining a stable, secure and efficient grid.

"Rejlers has deep expertise in energy metering and data collection, tailored to the specific requirements of transmission grid operations. We look forward to a continued smooth cooperation during the new agreement period," says Jani Piipponen, Head of Energy Accounting at Fingrid.

Rejlers' long-standing experience in processing metering data in complex environments is key to supporting Fingrid's mission in the evolving energy landscape.

"The Finnish electricity market is changing rapidly. We have developed our service offering over time to respond to these changes and create value for our customers. We are proud of the renewed trust shown by Fingrid," says Kalle Hammar, Business Director for Energy Metering Services at Rejlers Finland.

