Rejlers AB: Rejlers strengthens collaboration with Huddinge Samhällsfastigheter - focus on energy savings and sustainable development

Rejlers has entered into a new framework agreement with Huddinge Samhällsfastigheter which covers the design and implementation of turnkey contracts for Huddinge Samhällsfastigheter.

Municipally-owned Huddinge Samhällsfastigheter AB owns and manages the majority of Huddinge's schools and preschools, retirement homes and sports facilities. Huddinge Samhällsfastigheter is one of the first companies in Sweden to receive an EU grant to be able to carry out a large-scale energy project.

The project was divided into two phases, project development and implementation of measures, and is expected to run until 2030. For the entire project, the goal is to reduce energy use to 120 kWh per m² by 2030. Rejlers' assignment includes the design and implementation of turnkey contracts. The framework agreement runs for four years.

"We are extremely pleased that we have been entrusted with continuing and strengthening our collaboration with Huddinge Samhällsfastigheter. Rejlers has extensive experience of implementing energy projects in similar properties and with ongoing operations, and this experience will be of great benefit to Huddinge Samhällsfastigheter in this project", says Katrine Lind, Project Manager and Business Area Manager, Rejlers Energy Projects.

"This agreement is a central part of our long-term strategy to reduce energy use in our properties and contribute to a more sustainable society. We look forward to working together to combine Rejlers' expertise with our own experience to create optimal conditions for the effective implementation of energy-efficiency measures that provide both climate benefits and financial savings", says Therese Helén, Project Manager, Huddinge Samhällsfastigheter.

