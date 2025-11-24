Rejlers AB: Rejlers is engaged for the design of construction documents for the expansion of SFR in Forsmark

Rejlers has signed an agreement with Skanska for the design of construction documents for several technical systems within the expansion of the existing final repository for short-lived radioactive waste (SFR) in Forsmark. The end customer is Svensk Kärnbränslehantering AB (SKB).

Rejlers' assignment includes the design of construction documents for several technical systems, including electricity, control and monitoring, telecommunications, ventilation, heating and sanitation, sprinklers and fire water. The work is being carried out in close collaboration with Skanska and SKB and will be carried out during the period 2025-2027.

The expansion of SFR is part of SKB's long-term work to ensure the safe management of Sweden's radioactive waste. The new facility comprises approximately 117,000 cubic metres of storage space in rock at a depth of 120-140 metres and is scheduled for completion around 2030.

The assignment also includes contributing to SKB's climate goals - this means that climate impact is taken into account in all design solutions, both during the construction phase and for the plant's future operation.

"We are proud to be able to contribute with our technical expertise in an important and high-tech project that combines safety requirements and climate goals. Through close collaboration with Skanska and SKB, we create solutions that meet the demands of the future", says Anders Käck, Project Manager Buildings, Rejlers Sweden.

