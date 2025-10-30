Enersense International Oyj: Enersense will deliver Fingrid's Nokia substation as a turnkey project

Enersense International Plc | Investor News | October 30, 2025 at 11:00:00 EET

Enersense has won the Finnish transmission system operator Fingrid's tender for the delivery of a new substation in Nokia. The contract covers the entire project from design to construction and commissioning.

The tender concerns Fingrid's 400/110 kilovolt substation. A substation is an important hub in the electricity grid, where electricity is converted and directed forward at the correct voltage.

Valued at approximately EUR 27 million, it is the largest individual substation project in Enersense's history.

The new substation will improve electricity transmission reliability and increase the capacity of the main grid. The substation is part of Fingrid's Kristiinankaupunki-Nokia transmission project and will particularly strengthen the connection capacity in the Pirkanmaa region.

According to Juha Silvola, Enersense's EVP, Power Business Unit, the Nokia substation is an important critical energy infrastructure project for Enersense.

"We are grateful that our strong cooperation with Fingrid continues. We have received excellent quality ratings from our previous similar projects, and we will carry out this project with the same commitment. The project supports the goals of our new lifecycle strategy, strengthens our order backlog, and reinforces our market position in substation operations," says Silvola.

The project will employ Enersense until 2028. The contract will be recorded in the Power Business Unit's order backlog for the fourth quarter of 2025. The decision will become legally binding after the expiry of the appeal period under the Finnish Public Procurement Act.

