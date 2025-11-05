NYAB AB: NYAB AB's Interim Report January-September 2025: Strong growth and increased operating profit

Operating profit increased by 27 percent in the third quarter to EUR 11.3 million (8.9).

Revenue increased by 60 percent in the third quarter, of which 32 percent was organic, driven by Civil Engineering in Sweden, which increased 67 percent.

Consulting developed steadily with an improved operating margin of 4.5 percent in the third quarter (2.9 percent in Q2).

Earnings per share increased by 26 percent in the quarter to EUR 0.012 (0.009) and increased 94 percent on a rolling twelve-month basis.

July-September in brief

Revenue amounted to EUR 150.1 million (93.6), an increase of 60 percent, of which 32 percent was organic.

Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 27 percent to EUR 11.3 million (8.9), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 7.5 percent (9.5).

Net profit was EUR 8.5 million (6.7).

Free cash flow was EUR 9.3 million (-8.3).

Net debt/EBITDA was 0.05 (0.06).

Order intake was EUR 118.3 million (132.8), a decrease of 11 percent and a book-to-bill ratio of 0.8.

Civil Engineering order backlog increased by 6 percent year-on-year to EUR 404.1 million (380.3).

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.01 (0.01).

January-September in brief

Revenue amounted to EUR 392.5 million (228.8), representing a growth of 72 percent, of which 36 percent was organic.

Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 37 percent to EUR 18.0 million (13.1), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 4.6 percent (5.7).

Transaction costs related to the Dovre acquisition impacted EBIT by EUR -1.4 million.

Net profit was EUR 12.3 million (7.5). In the comparison period, the re-domiciliation and listing transfer to Sweden increased finance expenses by EUR 2.3 million.

Free cash flow was EUR -6.9 million (4.2), impacted by the Dovre acquisition payment of EUR -29.1 million.

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.02 (0.01).

Key figures

7-9 /2025 7-9 /2024 1-9 /2025 1-9 /2024 R12 10/2024-9/2025 1-12/ 2024 Revenue, EUR thousand 150,066 93,551 392,537 228,820 509,655 345,937 Year-on-year change in revenue, % 60.4% 6.2% 71.5% 18.8% 60.9% 23.4% EBITDA, EUR thousand 12,881 10,080 22,796 16,726 36,398 30,328 % of net sales 8.6% 10.8% 5.8% 7.3% 7.1% 8.8% EBITA, EUR thousand 11,641 9,047 19,120 13,864 31,628 26,371 % of net sales 7.8% 9.7% 4.9% 6.1% 6.2% 7.6% Operating Profit (EBIT), EUR thousand 11,267 8,901 17,981 13,083 30,248 25,350 % of net sales 7.5% 9.5% 4.6% 5.7% 5.9% 7.3% Result for the period, EUR thousand 8,454 6,693 12,313 7,492 21,574 16,753 Earnings per share (EPS), basic, EUR 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.03 0.02 Earnings per share (EPS), diluted, EUR 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.03 0.02 Interest-bearing liabilities, EUR thousand 20,144 15,165 20,144 15,165 20,144 13,991 Equity, EUR thousand 199,333 184,521 199,333 184,521 199,333 193,246 Balance sheet total, EUR thousand 333,462 261,883 333,462 261,883 333,462 285,318 Return on equity, last 12 months, % 11.2% 6.0% 11.2% 6.0% 11.2% 8.9% Return on capital employed, last 12 months, % 14.2% 9.1% 14.2% 9.1% 14.2% 12.0% Equity ratio, % 66.0% 73.9% 66.0% 73.9% 66.0% 73.1% Net debt, EUR thousand 1,831 1,454 1,831 1,454 1,831 -16,622 Net gearing, % 0.9% 0.8% 0.9% 0.8% 0.9% -8.6% Net debt/EBITDA, last 12 months 0.05 0.06 0.05 0.06 0.05 -0.55 Free cash flow, EUR thousand 9,256 -8,332 -6,914 4,157 11,432 22,502 Cash conversion, % 71.9% -82.7% -30.3% 24.9% 31.4% 74.2% Order intake, EUR thousand 118,287 132,828 448,174 316,010 508,433 376,269 Book-to-bill 0.8 1.4 1.1 1.4 1.0 1.1 Number of employees at the end of the period 1,073 487 1,073 487 1,073 492

CEO Johan Larsson's review

NYAB continued to demonstrate solid progress in the third quarter, with significant growth and an order book at a high level. Revenue increased by 60 percent, of which 32 percent was organic, and operating profit improved by 27 percent, with margins remaining at a healthy level.



Operating profit in the quarter was EUR 11.3 million (8.9), corresponding to an operating margin of 7.5 percent (9.5). The year-over-year comparison is affected by the consolidation of Dovre as of the first quarter of 2025. For the first nine months, operating profit increased by 37 percent compared with the same period last year, and revenues grew by 72 percent, of which 36 percent was organic.



Civil Engineering continued to perform well, with 32 percent organic growth driven by high production activity in Sweden. In Finland, volumes were affected by timing effects in the project portfolio. Operating profit in the segment increased by 13 percent and the operating margin remained at a good level given the strong growth.



Consulting remained stable with an improved margin and revenues in line with the previous quarter. Activity followed the expected seasonal pattern with a lower level during the summer period. The integration of Dovre is progressing according to plan and we continue to work to improve profitability.



Market conditions continue to differ by geography and segment. In Sweden, activity is high, although demand from smaller customers has eased. In Finland, a cautious market environment remains. Planned investments in the Finnish transmission grid indicate higher activity in the coming years. Our position was strengthened in the quarter through Class A approval for transmission line projects in Fingrid's supplier register, enabling participation in the most demanding procurements in the Finnish transmission grid. In Norway, investment activity has been high in relevant sectors but is expected to ease into 2026.



Order intake in the quarter was below last year's strong comparison, while the underlying trend remains solid. New orders included two large energy projects in Finland. Together with an order backlog at a continued high level, this provides a robust platform for upcoming deliveries in both Sweden and Finland. As projects become larger and more complex, a main market listing on Nasdaq Stockholm strengthens us operationally and in our relationships with customers and partners.



Overall, I am pleased with the quarter. We are delivering high growth and good earnings development and have built a stable platform going forward. With a high order backlog and stable cash flow, we can continue to grow selectively, and we are well positioned for the remainder of the year.



