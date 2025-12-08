NYAB AB: NYAB signs five framework agreements for civil engineering contracts

NYAB has signed five framework agreements with a public client. The agreements cover a wide geographic area across northern Sweden and include turnkey contracts for earthworks and civil engineering works.

The framework agreements were signed between September and November 2025 and have an initial term of two years, with extension options in several stages, for up to seven years.

"We are pleased to have earned this confidence. These framework agreements suit us well and provide long-term growth opportunities in both existing and new areas. The assignments draw on our proven ability to deliver complex projects and to meet the long-term need for investments in critical infrastructure," says Mattias Broström, Head of Business Area Infrastructure, NYAB Sweden.

