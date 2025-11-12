Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: Bohrprogramm gestartet - historisches Uranpotenzial wird jetzt "aufgebohrt"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40G6Z | ISIN: SE0022242434 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NYAB AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NYAB AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.11.2025 16:00 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NYAB AB: NYAB signs collaboration contract with Svenska kraftnät for main grid expansion

NYAB has signed a contract with Svenska kraftnät for Phase 1 of a collaboration project to construct a new 400 kV overhead power line between Letsi and Svartbyn in Norrbotten. The first phase of the project begins immediately.

The project is divided into two phases. Phase 1, now underway, covers planning and design. Through this agreement, NYAB is well positioned to secure the order for Phase 2, which includes construction and commissioning. Phase 2 is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2026 and be completed in the fourth quarter of 2028. This phase represents the majority of the total project value, estimated at approximately SEK 1.5 billion (EUR 136 million).

"This type of large-scale energy project suits us well and is fully in line with our strategy to contribute to the development of Sweden's electricity infrastructure. We have solid experience of working in partnership with Svenska kraftnät from previous projects, including the Aurora Line, and look forward to creating the best possible conditions for successful execution and delivery together," says Daniel Johansson, Business Area Manager Energy and Industry at NYAB.

The project involves the construction of approximately 100 kilometres of 400 kV overhead power line between the Letsi station in Jokkmokk and Svartbyn in Boden. The power line is an important reinforcement of the transmission network in northern Sweden and contributes to increased capacity and security of supply for the region's electricity supply. Svenska kraftnät is the authority responsible for the electricity transmission system in Sweden.

For more information please contact:

Daniel Johansson
Business Area Manager Industry and Energy, NYAB
daniel.johansson@nyabgroup.com

+46 70 362 24 13

Press Contact:

Erik Petersen
VP Corporate Affairs, Head of Communications and IR, NYAB

press@nyabgroup.com

+46 70 880 42 23

About NYAB

NYAB enables the progress of society for future generations with extensive experience from complex and challenging projects. We provide engineering, construction, and maintenance services within infrastructure, industrial construction, and energy. Our main markets are Sweden, Finland, and Norway. We have approximately 1100 employees, and our stock is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden. The group is headquartered in Luleå, Sweden.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.