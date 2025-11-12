NYAB AB: NYAB signs collaboration contract with Svenska kraftnät for main grid expansion

NYAB has signed a contract with Svenska kraftnät for Phase 1 of a collaboration project to construct a new 400 kV overhead power line between Letsi and Svartbyn in Norrbotten. The first phase of the project begins immediately.

The project is divided into two phases. Phase 1, now underway, covers planning and design. Through this agreement, NYAB is well positioned to secure the order for Phase 2, which includes construction and commissioning. Phase 2 is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2026 and be completed in the fourth quarter of 2028. This phase represents the majority of the total project value, estimated at approximately SEK 1.5 billion (EUR 136 million).

"This type of large-scale energy project suits us well and is fully in line with our strategy to contribute to the development of Sweden's electricity infrastructure. We have solid experience of working in partnership with Svenska kraftnät from previous projects, including the Aurora Line, and look forward to creating the best possible conditions for successful execution and delivery together," says Daniel Johansson, Business Area Manager Energy and Industry at NYAB.

The project involves the construction of approximately 100 kilometres of 400 kV overhead power line between the Letsi station in Jokkmokk and Svartbyn in Boden. The power line is an important reinforcement of the transmission network in northern Sweden and contributes to increased capacity and security of supply for the region's electricity supply. Svenska kraftnät is the authority responsible for the electricity transmission system in Sweden.



