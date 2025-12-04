NYAB AB: NYAB signs extensive Railway agreement in Mälardalen worth SEK 380 Million

NYAB is strengthening its position as a trusted provider of complex infrastructure projects with a major railway agreement in Mälardalen, Sweden. Valued at approximately SEK 380 million (EUR 35 million), this initiative represents a significant investment in the region's railway infrastructure.

Working in partnership with the Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket), NYAB will modernise the railway by replacing tracks along the Tillberga-Kolbäck and Valskog-Frövi sections. The project will enhance the system resilience and future-proof the network, an important investment for Mälardalen's infrastructure.

"This project is fully in line with our expertise in delivering large, complex railway projects. We are proud to have been selected by Trafikverket, and look forward to delivering a high-quality result to Mälardalen's railway network," says Anel Bajramovic, Site Manager Railworks, NYAB Mälardalen.

The project includes approximately 62 kilometres of railway, featuring track replacement, ballast cleaning, installation of new level crossing elements, and a series of safety improvements.

Completion is scheduled for September 2026, marking an important milestone in NYAB's continued growth.

Contact for Press and Investor Relation:

Erik Petersen

VP Corporate Affairs, Head of Communications and IR, NYAB

press@nyabgroup.com

+46 70 880 42 23

For further information, please contact:

Anel Bajramovic, Site Manager Railworks, NYAB Mälardalen

anel.bajramovic@nyabgroup.com

+46 70 270 95 75

About NYAB

NYAB enables the progress of society for future generations with extensive experience from complex and challenging projects. We provide engineering, construction, and maintenance services within infrastructure, industrial construction, and energy. Our main markets are Sweden, Finland, and Norway. We have approximately 1100 employees, and our stock is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden. The group is headquartered in Luleå, Sweden.