The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 05
The Diverse Income Trust plc
05thNovember 2025
It is announced that at the close of business on 04th November 2025 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
04th November 2025 113.59 per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 112.40 per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
05th November 2025