In the Green - Premarket Gainers

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) - up 52% at $2.24 Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) - up 33% at $2.66 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) - up 28% at $4.79 NeuroPace, Inc. (NPCE) - up 24% at $11.71 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) - up 24% at $9.30 Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) - up 22% at $34.72 Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) - up 21% at $7.20 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) - up 15% at $218.06 AsiaStrategy (SORA) - up 14% at $3.63 Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) - up 7% at $5.05

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) - down 42% at $7.96 Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) - down 34% at $30.65 Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO) - down 23% at $49.00 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) - down 19% at $572.00 Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) - down 19% at $2.82 Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) - down 18% at $26.91 SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) - down 17% at $17.91 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) - down 16% at $38.81 WF International Limited (WXM) - down 12% at $2.25 Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) - down 11% at $6.66

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - At 7:10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell.