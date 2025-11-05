Bittium Oyj: Inside Information: Bittium Corporation's Subsidiary Bittium Wireless Ltd has signed a Framework Agreement in the Field of Command-and-Control Systems with the Finnish and Swedish Defence Forces

Bittium Corporation

Inside Information

Inside Information: Bittium Corporation's Subsidiary Bittium Wireless Ltd has signed a Framework Agreement in the Field of Command-and-Control Systems with the Finnish and Swedish Defence Forces

Bittium Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 5 November 2025, at 1.30 pm (CET+1)

Tommi Kangas, Senior Vice President Bittium Group's Defense & Security Business Segment, and Major General Tero Ylitalo, Chief of the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command, and Johan Andersson, Deputy Director Command and Information Systems Division, Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV), have today signed a framework agreement in the field of command-and-control systems (C4I, Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence). The agreement enables the procurement of Bittium's tactical communication systems and products, software-defined radios, as well as security software and phones.

The modern, software-defined tactical communication system Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network and the related software-defined Bittium Tough SDR radios have been developed in cooperation with the Finnish Defence Forces. In addition to Finland, Bittium's solutions are used in four European countries as part of their defence command-and-control systems, and pilot projects are ongoing in several other countries.

The framework agreement continues the procurement cooperation between Finland and Sweden in the field of command-and-control systems, covering products and services that provide a common situational awareness, communications, intelligence, and decision support for command operations and troop leadership. The framework agreement also enables joint product development between Finland, Sweden, and Bittium.

The newly signed framework agreement is initially valid for ten years, after which it will automatically continue for one year at a time. Norway and Denmark, who are also participating in Nordic defence cooperation may also join the agreement.

"Cooperation between Finland and Sweden in the field of defense has become commonplace, and this is yet another demonstration of its effectiveness. Joint framework agreements enable cost-effective joint procurements, which improve the countries' ability to operate together. Joint framework agreements in the field of command-and-control systems allow for larger procurement volumes, resulting in lower prices for products and services. These agreements also enhance our ability to engage in joint product development with the system supplier. With this agreement, we achieve broad benefits for our defense," says Finnish Minister of Defence Antti Häkkänen.

"We are proud that Bittium's solutions meet the future needs of defence. Modern defense forces require not only reliable and resilient communications but also high-level security, interoperability, and flexibility" says Tommi Kangas, Senior Vice President, Bittium's Defense & Security Business Segment and continues "We are excited about the opportunity to expand cooperation to other Nordic countries through this agreement. Harmonizing the communication solution between the Nordic countries would enable efficient and seamless communication in all defense operational domains".

"Developing command-and-control systems in cooperation with Sweden strengthens our defence capability and improves the interoperability of our troops. Joint solutions enable efficient information exchange and decision-making in all operational domains. This agreement is a step towards even closer Nordic defence cooperation," says Major General Tero Ylitalo, Chief of the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command.



