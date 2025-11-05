Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - MineralRite Corporation (OTCID: RITE) ("RITE" or the "Company"), a Texas-based resource development company focused on mineral recovery and strategic asset monetization, today announced it has engaged ALS Geo Resources, LLC as an independent Qualified Person (QP) to lead a two-phase technical evaluation of the Company's Skull Valley mine-tailings project.

ALS Geo Resources is led by geologist Allan L. Schappert, an industry-recognized QP with extensive experience in resource evaluation and modeling across major mining companies and engineering firms, (Industry Bio: https://www.maptek.com/hall_of_fame/allan_schappert.html). In addition to corporate roles, Mr. Schappert and ALS have served as independent resource reporting QP's for multiple public companies in the U.S. and Canada.

Under the engagement ALS will undertake:

Phase One will involve a detailed review of the technical documentation and intellectual property acquired with the project, accompanied by a confirmatory site visit and summary technical memorandum.

Phase Two will culminate in a comprehensive technical report prepared in accordance with SEC Regulation S-K 1300, incorporating field verification, sampling, and updated resource data.

The ALS will be able to begin preliminary data analysis immediately but must gain access to the property before the evaluation can be completed. Accordingly, completion of the QP's work is dependent on finalization of the lease terms and authorization to access the site, a project which has been underway for months and now nears completion.

MineralRite expects to provide additional details regarding the QP's engagement and related project milestones in the near future. These actions reinforce the Company's commitment to transparent reporting, technical validation, and the disciplined advancement of its mineral asset portfolio.

About MineralRite Corporation

MineralRite Corporation is a resource development company engaged in the recovery and monetization of mineral assets and related operations. The Company's strategy is focused on creating long-term value for its shareholders through sustainable development, innovative processing technologies, and disciplined financial management.

