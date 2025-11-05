Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) President and CEO John H. Stone as well as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mike Wagnes will discuss the company's long-term strategy at the 2025 Baird Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 12. The conference will be held at The Ritz-Carlton Chicago.

A live listen-only webcast will be accessible via Allegion's investor website at investor.allegion.com or directly by clicking here.

About Allegion

At Allegion (NYSE: ALLE), we design and manufacture innovative security and access solutions that help keep people safe where they live, learn, work and connect. We're pioneering safety with our strong legacy of leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Our comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and electronic solutions is sold around the world and spans residential and commercial locks, door closer and exit devices, steel doors and frames, access control and workforce productivity systems. Allegion had $3.8 billion in revenue in 2024. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251105104603/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Whitney Moorman Director, Global Communications

317-810-3241

Whitney.Moorman@allegion.com

Analyst Contact:

Jobi Coyle Director, Investor Relations

317-810-3107

Jobi.Coyle@allegion.com

Josh Pokrzywinski Vice President, Investor Relations

463-210-8595

Joshua.Pokrzywinski@allegion.com