VALLOUREC AWARDED FURTHER VOLUMES

FOR TOTALENERGIES' GAS GROWTH INTEGRATED PROJECT IN IRAQ

Meudon (France), November 6th, 2025 - Vallourec, a world leader in premium tubular solutions, has been awarded a second time by TotalEnergies to supply casing, tubing, and associated accessories for the drilling of 48 wells for the Associated Gas Upsteam Project 2 (AGUP2) Project, one of the main components of the Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP) operated by TotalEnergies in Iraq, alongside its partners Basra Oil Company and Qatar Energy. AGUP2 aims to process oil and associated gas from the Ratawi oil field to increase production capacity to 210,000 barrels per day of oil and 154 million standard cubic feet per day of gas while striving to eliminate routine flaring and contributing to Iraq's low-carbon energy transition.

The GGIP is designed to enhance the development of Iraq's natural resources to improve the country's electricity supply. This 4-in-1 multi-energy project comprises the recovery of gas that is currently flared at three oil fields in southern Iraq to supply electric power plants, the redevelopment of the Ratawi oil field, the construction of a 1 GWac (1.25GWp) solar farm and of a seawater treatment plant.



Vallourec had already supplied, for the drilling of the first 30 wells, around 15,000 tonnes of casing and tubing with VAM® connections. For this new phase, it will deliver more than 30,000 tons of premium tubular solutions, including approximately 3,000 tons of Premium Line Pipe products with anti-corrosion coating.

Group Chairman and CEO Philippe Guillemot commented: "We are proud to continue our collaboration with TotalEnergies on this flagship project in Iraq. Since the beginning of the project, Vallourec has been fully committed to supporting TotalEnergies. This new phase confirms the strength of our long-standing partnership and our ability to deliver high-performance, reliable tubular solutions."





About Vallourec





Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand- in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service. In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.



