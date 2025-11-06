

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) reported Thursday higher insurance revenues and gross premiums in Property & Casualty segment in the first nine months of fiscal 2025.



Property & Casualty or P&C insurance revenues grew 8 percent to $35.80 billion from last year's $33.26 billion with improved results in all regions except Latin America, where revenues were nearly flat. On a like-for-like or LFL basis, the P&C growth was 5 percent.



P&C Gross written premiums increased 8 percent to $38.92 billion from $36.13 billion a year ago. LFL growth was 5 percent, led by exceptional growth in Retail and continued positive momentum in Commercial Insurance.



Life segment's Gross premiums and deposits increased 11 percent from last year to $26.76 billion, and Life Present value of new business premiums or PVNBP grew 16 percent to $14.68 billion.



Fee revenues went up 17 percent driven by capital-efficient savings and protection products.



Farmers Management Services GWP increased 5 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News