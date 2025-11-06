Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kanadas neuer Technologie-Champion: Telescope erhält bis zu 3,36 Mio. $ staatliche Förderung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
06.11.25 | 08:06
21,000 Euro
+3,96 % +0,800
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.11.2025 08:06 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

6 November 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1817.7368 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

5 November 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

21,768

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1800.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1828.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1817.7368

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,549,286. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,549,286. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1817.7368

21,768

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

53

1820.00

08:15:57

00077786695TRLO0

XLON

95

1822.00

08:16:36

00077786732TRLO0

XLON

172

1822.00

08:17:31

00077786793TRLO0

XLON

124

1820.00

08:19:23

00077786861TRLO0

XLON

53

1820.00

08:19:23

00077786862TRLO0

XLON

225

1826.00

08:50:51

00077788276TRLO0

XLON

223

1824.00

08:52:21

00077788379TRLO0

XLON

91

1824.00

08:52:21

00077788380TRLO0

XLON

70

1824.00

08:52:21

00077788381TRLO0

XLON

230

1818.00

08:58:32

00077788699TRLO0

XLON

55

1800.00

09:24:15

00077789636TRLO0

XLON

287

1800.00

09:24:15

00077789637TRLO0

XLON

45

1806.00

09:29:35

00077789997TRLO0

XLON

221

1806.00

09:29:35

00077789998TRLO0

XLON

100

1806.00

09:43:56

00077790464TRLO0

XLON

5

1806.00

09:43:56

00077790465TRLO0

XLON

5

1806.00

09:43:56

00077790466TRLO0

XLON

108

1806.00

09:43:56

00077790467TRLO0

XLON

262

1806.00

10:28:45

00077791767TRLO0

XLON

77

1806.00

10:45:02

00077792311TRLO0

XLON

263

1806.00

10:56:58

00077792658TRLO0

XLON

267

1806.00

11:09:17

00077793046TRLO0

XLON

239

1806.00

12:01:15

00077794320TRLO0

XLON

292

1812.00

12:03:02

00077794366TRLO0

XLON

238

1812.00

12:03:24

00077794374TRLO0

XLON

30

1812.00

12:03:38

00077794379TRLO0

XLON

77

1812.00

12:03:38

00077794380TRLO0

XLON

12

1812.00

12:03:38

00077794381TRLO0

XLON

84

1812.00

12:03:38

00077794382TRLO0

XLON

6

1812.00

12:03:38

00077794383TRLO0

XLON

2

1812.00

12:03:38

00077794384TRLO0

XLON

2

1812.00

12:03:38

00077794385TRLO0

XLON

41

1810.00

12:03:51

00077794386TRLO0

XLON

191

1810.00

12:03:51

00077794387TRLO0

XLON

273

1810.00

12:16:02

00077794625TRLO0

XLON

15

1810.00

12:17:00

00077794678TRLO0

XLON

25

1810.00

12:17:00

00077794681TRLO0

XLON

8

1810.00

12:18:14

00077794768TRLO0

XLON

10

1810.00

12:18:14

00077794769TRLO0

XLON

9

1810.00

12:18:14

00077794770TRLO0

XLON

100

1810.00

12:18:14

00077794771TRLO0

XLON

79

1810.00

12:18:14

00077794772TRLO0

XLON

8

1810.00

12:18:14

00077794773TRLO0

XLON

11

1810.00

12:18:14

00077794774TRLO0

XLON

264

1810.00

12:28:05

00077795126TRLO0

XLON

95

1812.00

12:37:44

00077795426TRLO0

XLON

54

1812.00

12:37:44

00077795427TRLO0

XLON

23

1812.00

12:37:44

00077795428TRLO0

XLON

19

1812.00

12:37:44

00077795429TRLO0

XLON

58

1812.00

12:37:44

00077795430TRLO0

XLON

10

1810.00

12:38:00

00077795442TRLO0

XLON

243

1810.00

12:38:00

00077795443TRLO0

XLON

80

1810.00

12:38:00

00077795444TRLO0

XLON

157

1810.00

12:38:00

00077795445TRLO0

XLON

80

1810.00

12:41:00

00077795585TRLO0

XLON

191

1810.00

12:41:00

00077795587TRLO0

XLON

88

1810.00

12:41:03

00077795622TRLO0

XLON

165

1810.00

12:41:03

00077795623TRLO0

XLON

89

1810.00

12:41:14

00077795650TRLO0

XLON

159

1810.00

12:41:14

00077795651TRLO0

XLON

93

1810.00

12:45:08

00077795777TRLO0

XLON

176

1810.00

12:45:08

00077795778TRLO0

XLON

248

1812.00

12:58:52

00077796229TRLO0

XLON

87

1820.00

13:06:41

00077796516TRLO0

XLON

164

1820.00

13:06:41

00077796518TRLO0

XLON

94

1820.00

13:08:57

00077796580TRLO0

XLON

149

1820.00

13:08:57

00077796581TRLO0

XLON

24

1820.00

13:17:06

00077796819TRLO0

XLON

232

1820.00

13:17:06

00077796820TRLO0

XLON

92

1820.00

13:18:48

00077796919TRLO0

XLON

181

1820.00

13:18:48

00077796920TRLO0

XLON

72

1820.00

13:21:11

00077797012TRLO0

XLON

56

1820.00

13:21:11

00077797013TRLO0

XLON

59

1820.00

13:21:11

00077797014TRLO0

XLON

69

1820.00

13:21:11

00077797017TRLO0

XLON

93

1820.00

13:27:14

00077797252TRLO0

XLON

175

1820.00

13:27:14

00077797253TRLO0

XLON

87

1820.00

13:33:01

00077797426TRLO0

XLON

188

1820.00

13:33:01

00077797427TRLO0

XLON

250

1826.00

13:55:52

00077798269TRLO0

XLON

238

1826.00

13:58:52

00077798352TRLO0

XLON

255

1826.00

14:02:52

00077798492TRLO0

XLON

9

1828.00

14:06:34

00077798886TRLO0

XLON

232

1828.00

14:09:02

00077798953TRLO0

XLON

32

1828.00

14:12:02

00077799096TRLO0

XLON

64

1828.00

14:12:34

00077799116TRLO0

XLON

5

1828.00

14:12:50

00077799161TRLO0

XLON

4

1828.00

14:12:50

00077799162TRLO0

XLON

248

1828.00

14:15:50

00077799312TRLO0

XLON

272

1826.00

14:29:11

00077800372TRLO0

XLON

18

1828.00

14:39:08

00077800923TRLO0

XLON

86

1828.00

14:39:08

00077800924TRLO0

XLON

19

1828.00

14:39:08

00077800926TRLO0

XLON

62

1828.00

14:39:08

00077800927TRLO0

XLON

86

1828.00

14:39:08

00077800928TRLO0

XLON

80

1826.00

14:39:18

00077800933TRLO0

XLON

28

1826.00

14:39:18

00077800934TRLO0

XLON

168

1826.00

14:39:18

00077800935TRLO0

XLON

246

1822.00

14:42:01

00077801053TRLO0

XLON

80

1826.00

14:48:19

00077801251TRLO0

XLON

143

1826.00

14:48:19

00077801252TRLO0

XLON

88

1826.00

14:51:02

00077801391TRLO0

XLON

158

1826.00

14:51:02

00077801392TRLO0

XLON

10000

1819.45

16:28:26

00077807827TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.