Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

6 November 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1817.7368 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 5 November 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 21,768 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1800.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1828.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1817.7368

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,549,286. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,549,286. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1817.7368 21,768

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 53 1820.00 08:15:57 00077786695TRLO0 XLON 95 1822.00 08:16:36 00077786732TRLO0 XLON 172 1822.00 08:17:31 00077786793TRLO0 XLON 124 1820.00 08:19:23 00077786861TRLO0 XLON 53 1820.00 08:19:23 00077786862TRLO0 XLON 225 1826.00 08:50:51 00077788276TRLO0 XLON 223 1824.00 08:52:21 00077788379TRLO0 XLON 91 1824.00 08:52:21 00077788380TRLO0 XLON 70 1824.00 08:52:21 00077788381TRLO0 XLON 230 1818.00 08:58:32 00077788699TRLO0 XLON 55 1800.00 09:24:15 00077789636TRLO0 XLON 287 1800.00 09:24:15 00077789637TRLO0 XLON 45 1806.00 09:29:35 00077789997TRLO0 XLON 221 1806.00 09:29:35 00077789998TRLO0 XLON 100 1806.00 09:43:56 00077790464TRLO0 XLON 5 1806.00 09:43:56 00077790465TRLO0 XLON 5 1806.00 09:43:56 00077790466TRLO0 XLON 108 1806.00 09:43:56 00077790467TRLO0 XLON 262 1806.00 10:28:45 00077791767TRLO0 XLON 77 1806.00 10:45:02 00077792311TRLO0 XLON 263 1806.00 10:56:58 00077792658TRLO0 XLON 267 1806.00 11:09:17 00077793046TRLO0 XLON 239 1806.00 12:01:15 00077794320TRLO0 XLON 292 1812.00 12:03:02 00077794366TRLO0 XLON 238 1812.00 12:03:24 00077794374TRLO0 XLON 30 1812.00 12:03:38 00077794379TRLO0 XLON 77 1812.00 12:03:38 00077794380TRLO0 XLON 12 1812.00 12:03:38 00077794381TRLO0 XLON 84 1812.00 12:03:38 00077794382TRLO0 XLON 6 1812.00 12:03:38 00077794383TRLO0 XLON 2 1812.00 12:03:38 00077794384TRLO0 XLON 2 1812.00 12:03:38 00077794385TRLO0 XLON 41 1810.00 12:03:51 00077794386TRLO0 XLON 191 1810.00 12:03:51 00077794387TRLO0 XLON 273 1810.00 12:16:02 00077794625TRLO0 XLON 15 1810.00 12:17:00 00077794678TRLO0 XLON 25 1810.00 12:17:00 00077794681TRLO0 XLON 8 1810.00 12:18:14 00077794768TRLO0 XLON 10 1810.00 12:18:14 00077794769TRLO0 XLON 9 1810.00 12:18:14 00077794770TRLO0 XLON 100 1810.00 12:18:14 00077794771TRLO0 XLON 79 1810.00 12:18:14 00077794772TRLO0 XLON 8 1810.00 12:18:14 00077794773TRLO0 XLON 11 1810.00 12:18:14 00077794774TRLO0 XLON 264 1810.00 12:28:05 00077795126TRLO0 XLON 95 1812.00 12:37:44 00077795426TRLO0 XLON 54 1812.00 12:37:44 00077795427TRLO0 XLON 23 1812.00 12:37:44 00077795428TRLO0 XLON 19 1812.00 12:37:44 00077795429TRLO0 XLON 58 1812.00 12:37:44 00077795430TRLO0 XLON 10 1810.00 12:38:00 00077795442TRLO0 XLON 243 1810.00 12:38:00 00077795443TRLO0 XLON 80 1810.00 12:38:00 00077795444TRLO0 XLON 157 1810.00 12:38:00 00077795445TRLO0 XLON 80 1810.00 12:41:00 00077795585TRLO0 XLON 191 1810.00 12:41:00 00077795587TRLO0 XLON 88 1810.00 12:41:03 00077795622TRLO0 XLON 165 1810.00 12:41:03 00077795623TRLO0 XLON 89 1810.00 12:41:14 00077795650TRLO0 XLON 159 1810.00 12:41:14 00077795651TRLO0 XLON 93 1810.00 12:45:08 00077795777TRLO0 XLON 176 1810.00 12:45:08 00077795778TRLO0 XLON 248 1812.00 12:58:52 00077796229TRLO0 XLON 87 1820.00 13:06:41 00077796516TRLO0 XLON 164 1820.00 13:06:41 00077796518TRLO0 XLON 94 1820.00 13:08:57 00077796580TRLO0 XLON 149 1820.00 13:08:57 00077796581TRLO0 XLON 24 1820.00 13:17:06 00077796819TRLO0 XLON 232 1820.00 13:17:06 00077796820TRLO0 XLON 92 1820.00 13:18:48 00077796919TRLO0 XLON 181 1820.00 13:18:48 00077796920TRLO0 XLON 72 1820.00 13:21:11 00077797012TRLO0 XLON 56 1820.00 13:21:11 00077797013TRLO0 XLON 59 1820.00 13:21:11 00077797014TRLO0 XLON 69 1820.00 13:21:11 00077797017TRLO0 XLON 93 1820.00 13:27:14 00077797252TRLO0 XLON 175 1820.00 13:27:14 00077797253TRLO0 XLON 87 1820.00 13:33:01 00077797426TRLO0 XLON 188 1820.00 13:33:01 00077797427TRLO0 XLON 250 1826.00 13:55:52 00077798269TRLO0 XLON 238 1826.00 13:58:52 00077798352TRLO0 XLON 255 1826.00 14:02:52 00077798492TRLO0 XLON 9 1828.00 14:06:34 00077798886TRLO0 XLON 232 1828.00 14:09:02 00077798953TRLO0 XLON 32 1828.00 14:12:02 00077799096TRLO0 XLON 64 1828.00 14:12:34 00077799116TRLO0 XLON 5 1828.00 14:12:50 00077799161TRLO0 XLON 4 1828.00 14:12:50 00077799162TRLO0 XLON 248 1828.00 14:15:50 00077799312TRLO0 XLON 272 1826.00 14:29:11 00077800372TRLO0 XLON 18 1828.00 14:39:08 00077800923TRLO0 XLON 86 1828.00 14:39:08 00077800924TRLO0 XLON 19 1828.00 14:39:08 00077800926TRLO0 XLON 62 1828.00 14:39:08 00077800927TRLO0 XLON 86 1828.00 14:39:08 00077800928TRLO0 XLON 80 1826.00 14:39:18 00077800933TRLO0 XLON 28 1826.00 14:39:18 00077800934TRLO0 XLON 168 1826.00 14:39:18 00077800935TRLO0 XLON 246 1822.00 14:42:01 00077801053TRLO0 XLON 80 1826.00 14:48:19 00077801251TRLO0 XLON 143 1826.00 14:48:19 00077801252TRLO0 XLON 88 1826.00 14:51:02 00077801391TRLO0 XLON 158 1826.00 14:51:02 00077801392TRLO0 XLON 10000 1819.45 16:28:26 00077807827TRLO0 XLON

