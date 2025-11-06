

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at SEK1.065 billion, or SEK2.57 per share. This compares with SEK1.051 billion, or SEK2.53 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.6% to SEK42.294 billion from SEK44.349 billion last year.



Skanska AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK1.065 Bln. vs. SEK1.051 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK2.57 vs. SEK2.53 last year. -Revenue: SEK42.294 Bln vs. SEK44.349 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News