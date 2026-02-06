Anzeige
Freitag, 06.02.2026
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
06.02.26 | 08:01
25,920 Euro
-1,52 % -0,400
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,41025,44009:46
25,39025,40009:46
PR Newswire
06.02.2026 09:00 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skanska AB: Year-end report, January-December 2025

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights according to segment reporting

  • Revenue amounted to SEK 48.7 billion (50.6); adjusted for currency effects, revenue increased 4 percent. Full-year revenue amounted to SEK 179.3 billion (177.2); adjusted for currency effects, revenue increased by 6 percent.
  • Operating income amounted to SEK 3.0 billion (2.7); adjusted for currency effects, operating income increased 15 percent. Full-year operating income amounted to SEK 7.2 billion (7.1); adjusted for currency effects, operating income for the full year increased by 7 percent.
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.94 (5.54) for the period, and SEK 15.09 (14.12) for the full year.
  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 14.00 (8.00) per share, of which SEK 8.50 (8.00) per share in ordinary dividend, and SEK 5.50 (0.00) per share in extra dividend.
  • Operating cash flow from operations, according to IFRS, amounted to SEK 2.5 billion (5.1) for the period. Full-year IFRS operating cash flow from operations was SEK 3.6 billion (6.7).
  • Adjusted interest-bearing net receivables(+)/net debt(-) totaled SEK 11.5 billion (Sep 30, 2025: 9.3).
  • Order bookings in Construction amounted to SEK 43.5 billion (49.6) for the period. Adjusted for currency effects, order bookings quarter over quarter decreased 3 percent and the order backlog remained unchanged since the previous quarter. For the full year, order bookings amounted to SEK 179.5 billion (207.9). Rolling 12-month book-to-build ratio was 105 percent (123).
  • Operating income in Construction amounted to SEK 2.5 billion (2.1), representing an operating margin of 5.6 percent (4.5). For the full year, operating income was at an all-time high, amounting to SEK 7.1 billion (5.9), representing an operating margin of 4.1 percent (3.5).
  • Operating income in Project Development amounted to SEK 0.7 billion (0.5) for the period. For the full year, operating income was SEK 0.7 billion (1.2), including asset impairment charges of SEK 0.8 bn.
  • Return on capital employed in Project Development was 1.8 percent (2.6).
  • Return on equity was 10.2 percent (10.0).

This report will also be presented at a webcast and audio conference at 10:00 CET on February 6, 2026. The audio conference will be webcast live at www.skanska.com/investors, where a recording of the conference will also be available later. Participate in the audio conference, with the possibility to ask questions, please join the call from your phone via telephone line, please dial +46 (0) 8 5051 0031; +44 (0)207 107 06 13 or +1 (1) 631 570 56 13. This and previous releases can also be found at www.group.skanska.com/investors. This is information that Skanska AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Senior Vice President Investor Relations set out below, at 07:30 CET on February 6, 2026.

For further information, please contact:
Pontus Winqvist, EVP and CFO, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 448 8900
Antonia Junelind, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 448 6261
Karolina Cederhage, Senior Vice President, Communications, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 448 0880
Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 449 1957

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/year-end-report--january-december-2025,c4303585

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4303585/3920365.pdf

Skanska interim report q4 2025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-year-end-report-januarydecember-2025-302681130.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
