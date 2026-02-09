Skanska AB: Skanska rebuilds middle school in Tampa, Florida, USA, for USD 77M, about SEK 720M

Skanska has signed a contract with Hillsborough County Public Schools to rebuild Stewart Middle Magnet School in Tampa, Florida, USA. The contract is worth USD 77M, about SEK 720M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2026.

The project includes the demolition and rebuilding of Stewart Middle Magnet School to create a shared campus that with the adjacent Just Elementary School to support both middle and elementary school students. The construction of the entire facility will include more than 12,500 square meters of educational space. The Stewart Middle Magnet portion of the project will provide over 1,000 student stations, while Just Elementary will serve over 530 students. The two schools will share a cafeteria and media center on the property. The nostalgic gymnasium at the original Stewart Middle Magnet School will remain on campus and receive new lighting and code upgrades.

Construction will begin in February 2026 and will be completed in the first quarter of 2028.

