

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group AG (GEAGY.PK) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR120.8 million, or EUR0.74 per share. This compares with EUR112 million, or EUR0.67 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.2% to EUR1.365 billion from EUR1.349 billion last year.



GEA Group AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR120.8 Mln. vs. EUR112 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.74 vs. EUR0.67 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.365 Bln vs. EUR1.349 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News