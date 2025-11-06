Ukraine among first forces to roll out Circus AI robotics systems deployments of AI-powered autonomous nutrition supply systems to begin immediately.

Circus Defence to deliver AI robotics to Ukrainian government defence program BRAVE1 a platform under the Armed Forces, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Digital Innovation, and MITS.

Circus SE (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 Symbol: CA1), a global technology leader in autonomous AI robotics systems, today announces that Circus Defence has signed a framework agreement with BRAVE1, the Ukrainian government's defence technology platform. The program, initiated by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Ministry of Defence, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Military Innovation Technology Solutions (MITS), aims to integrate and scale next-generation defence technologies in Ukraine.

The agreement establishes a collaboration to deploy autonomous ground infrastructure systems, starting with Circus AI robotics nutrition supply systems at BRAVE1 facilities, with deployments set to begin immediately. Circus Defence will additionally use the government-owned program's expertise to grow its AI robotics product portfolio, expanding beyond meal supply to next-generation autonomous defence systems.

The first deployment marks both the first deployment under the newly formed Circus Defence entity and the world's first use in active defence operations starting in Ukraine. The deployment will provide Ukrainian partners with an operational logistics and efficiency advantage through fully autonomous nutrition systems.

The delivery to Ukraine marks Circus Defence's operational market expansion where the company will leverage its global mass-production capabilities and the upcoming start of European high-volume production.

About BRAVE1

BRAVE1 is the official defence technology coordination platform of the Government of Ukraine, launched on 26 April 2023 to bring together innovative companies, startups, and research institutions developing technologies that can strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities. Founded jointly by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Ministry of Defence, General Staff of the Armed Forces, National Security and Defense Council, Ministry of Strategic Industries, and Ministry of Economy, BRAVE1 serves as a hub for accelerating the development and deployment of cutting-edge defence innovations across multiple domains.

About Circus Defence

Circus Defence SE is part of Circus SE, a global leader in autonomous AI robotics and dual-use infrastructure systems. The company develops modular, AI-driven autonomous infrastructure solutions for mission-critical environments, building on Circus's patented technologies and proven expertise in meal supply robotics. From its European engineering base, Circus Defence is advancing mobile, containerized systems for rapid setup and autonomous operation developed and manufactured in Europe, for Europe.

About Military Innovation Technology Solutions (MITS)

MITS Capital an American-Ukrainian investment group established in early 2024 to connect Western capital with Ukraine's battlefield innovation. The firm combines a venture fund, accelerator, and financial advisory, uniquely positioning it to scale dual-use and defense technologies. Its platform includes the MITS Accelerator, MITS Lightning Fund, an investment advisory unit, and MITS LAB Initiative, with a mission to bring global capital into Ukraine's defense industrial base.

