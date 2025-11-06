

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Veolia Environnement (VE, VEOEY, VIE.PA, VVD.DE), a French water, waste, and energy management solutions provider, on Thursday reported a decline in revenue for the nine-month period.



For the nine-month period to September 30, excluding Suez PPA, the company reported EBIT of EUR 2.737 billion, higher than EUR 2.601 billion in the same period last year. EBITDA stood at EUR 5.080 billion as against EUR 4.936 billion a year ago. Revenue was EUR 32.323 billion, down from EUR 32.543 billion in the previous year.



