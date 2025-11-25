This investment will allow to completely eliminate coal from Poznan's district heating network by 2030.

The first phase, with the new cogeneration unit , will enable high efficiency, up to 92%, in heat and electricity production and reduce CO2 emissions by 25% (up to 260,000 tons per year).

This project will make Poznan's district heating network one of the most modern and efficient in Poland, paving the way for other cities in the country.

It is fully in line with Veolia's GreenUp strategy and prepares the integration of innovative heat sources into a unique system, including heat recovered from data centers and wastewater, as well as geothermal energy for residential heating.

Veolia (Paris:VIE) today unveils a flagship district heating project in Poznan: a multi-energy cogeneration plant that supplies heat to 60% of Poznan's 560,000 residents. Thanks to an innovative technology, it has increased efficiency to 92% and significantly advanced decarbonization, reducing CO2 emissions by 25%. This historic initiative in the city's coal phase-out strategy paves the way for the establishment of a completely coal-free district heating network by 2030, using biomethane, hydrogen, and other local energy sources.

This is the biggest change in the history of district heating in Poznan, improving air quality, enhancing energy security, and ensuring a stable heat supply for the city's residents.

"Leveraging Veolia's district heating expertise, we're taking a decisive step in Poland's energy transition. This two-phase project that we're unveiling will eliminate over 300,000 tons of coal use annually, ultimately reaching zero coal consumption. For Poznan, this means cleaner air, improved quality of life, and a more affordable, reliable resilient energy network." said Estelle Brachlianoff, Chief Executive Officer of Veolia.

Poznan a model of heating network transformation

This project is a perfect example of effective decarbonization in district heating systems. Modern gas-fired cogeneration allows heat and electricity to be produced simultaneously, increasing efficiency and significantly reducing emissions. The new plant ensures stable deliveries and greater flexibility compared to coal-fired units.

In the coming years, Veolia will implement Phase 2 with innovative solutions to further reduce CO2 emissions and increase the share of recovered and renewable energy, bringing coal consumption down to zero.The global energy leader will develop solutions using residual heat from industrial production, wastewater, and data centers. The next step in the project will be the construction of geothermal heating plants, which will provide a stable and renewable energy source covering approximately 20% of the city's heating needs. By 2030, Poznan's district heating network will be based on a diversified and decentralized energy mix, with coal having been completely eliminated from the energy mix.

Philippe Guitard, CEO Central Eastern Europe Zone, Veolia: "The energy transition of more than 500 district heating networks managed by Veolia in Europe is a challenge of considerable scale. It requires local, flexible solutions that maximizes available resources. Today, we are witnessing a decisive step forward in Poznan. The investment made represents a key milestone in the energy transition of the district heating network in the capital of Greater Poland. It will enable the complete phase-out of coal from the Poznan system by 2030." »

A strong support for city's resilience and energy stability through flexibility

This new unit not only supplies the district heating system but also supports the national power grid (KSE) through a capacity contract, ensuring readiness to operate during peak electricity demand. It strengthens energy security and facilitates the integration of renewable energy sources into the national system, stabilising variable output.Gas-fired, high-efficiency combined heat and power plants respond more quickly to load fluctuations than coal-fired ones, which is crucial in a system based on a growing share of renewable energy sources.

Veolia, leader of ecological transformation is also investing in Smart District Heating Network projects that are currently being implemented, including infrastructure digitalization, sensors and remote control systems, as well as AI-based optimisation tools to predict heat and electricity demand, minimize losses, optimize supply temperatures, and integrate distributed energy sources in real time.

Jacek Jaskowiak, Mayor of Poznan: "For years, Poznan has focused on modern and responsible solutions that improve residents' quality of life and protect the climate. This new energy unit is an important step toward completely phasing out coal, but the subsequent investments that will be carried out are equally significant. Thanks to our collaboration with Veolia, we are creating the district heating system of the future, ensuring supply security, price stability, and cleaner air. We meet the needs of rapidly developing districts and demonstrate that Poznan is ready for the climate and technological challenges of the 21st century."

