

BONN (dpa-AFX) - DHL Group (DPWA.DU) on Thursday reported higher profit for the third quarter of 2025 despite a marginal decline in revenue, supported by lower material and staff costs.



Profit before income taxes rose to €1.269 billion from €1.158 billion in the same quarter of 2024.



Operating profit (EBIT) increased to €1.477 billion, compared with €1.372 billion a year earlier.



Net profit attributable to shareholders of Deutsche Post advanced to €840 million from €751 million, while earnings per share improved to €0.75, up from €0.63 in the prior-year quarter.



Revenue edged down 2% to €20.128 billion, from €20.592 billion last year.



For the full year, the company has confirmed its outlook.



