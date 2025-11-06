Active Biotech AB: Active Biotech Interim Report Q3 2025

THIRD QUARTER IN BRIEF

Active Biotech provided status update for the development of laquinimod in inflammatory eye disorders and tasquinimod in hematological malignancies (July 8)

Active Biotech presented positive results from the clinical phase I LION study at AAO 2025 in October (September 10)

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

Active Biotech announced a fully secured rights issue, subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting, of approximately SEK 70 million before transaction costs (October 17)

Active Biotech announced that preclinical data of tasquinimod in combination with T cell activation will be presented at ASH 2025 (November 3)

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

SEK M Jul-Sep Jan-Sep Full year

2025 2024 2025 2024 2024 Net sales - - - - - Operating profit/loss -6.0 -8.1 -28.5 -29.5 -39.8 Profit/loss after tax -6.0 -8.0 -28.2 -29.1 -39.4 Earnings per share (SEK) -0.00 -0.02 -0.02 -0.08 -0.09 Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period)



9.1 6.2 27.4

Helén Tuvesson, CEO, +46 46 19 21 56, helen.tuvesson@activebiotech.com

Hans Kolam, CFO, +46 46 19 20 44, hans.kolam@activebiotech.com

About Active Biotech

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that develops first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its portfolio, of which tasquinimod and laquinimod are wholly owned small molecule immunomodulators with a mode of action that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function. The projects are in clinical development for hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. The company's core focus is on the development of tasquinimod in myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer, where clinical proof-of-concept studies have been initiated. A clinical Phase Ib/IIa study in multiple myeloma has been concluded. Laquinimod is in clinical development for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis. A clinical phase I program with a topical ophthalmic formulation has been performed to support phase II development together with a partner. The third pipeline project is naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, which is in a phase Ib/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.