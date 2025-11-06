Image Systems AB: Image Systems CEO Announces Resignation - Recruitment Process Initiated

Image Systems AB announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Emilien Saindon, has today informed the Board of Directors of his decision to step down from his position to pursue an opportunity outside the company. Saindon will remain in his role during the notice period.

The Board of Directors has initiated the process of recruiting a new CEO.

The Board wishes to extend its sincere thanks to Emilien Saindon for his valuable contributions and leadership during his tenure.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Fransson, Chairman of the Board

+46 707 38 52 51 | anders.f@tibiakonsult.se

This information is information that Image Systems AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on November 6 2025.