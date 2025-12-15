Image Systems AB: New Group CEO Appointed at Image Systems

The Board of Directors of Image Systems has, over the weekend, reached an agreement with Jan Molin - a member of the Board since 2022 - to assume the role of interim Group CEO with immediate effect. Jan has a track record of successful CEO positions in private, non-listed companies. The position will be part-time. The recruitment process for a new CEO of the subsidiary RemaSawco - which previously constituted the main responsibility within the dual Group CEO role - is ongoing.

Emilien Saindon, the outgoing CEO, will be available to support Jan and the Board during a transitional period.

Jan comments:

"I am pleased and proud to be entrusted with the leadership of two such dynamic and competent organizations. Having contributed to shaping the strategy in the boardroom, it now feels both inspiring and meaningful to help realize those plans operationally - and I truly look forward to working closely with the teams at RemaSawco and Motion Analysis."

"Jan was our ideal candidate to step in as interim Group CEO of Image Systems. His successful executive career, combined with the knowledge and experience he has gained as a Board member of Image Systems, ensures a smooth and secure transition,"

says Anders Fransson, Chairman of the Board at Image Systems.

This disclosure contains information that Image Systems AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 15-12-2025 08:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Fransson, Chairman of the board, phone +46 70-738 52 21, e-mail anders.f@tibiakonsult.se

Image Systems is a Swedish high-tech company and a leading provider of products and services in high-resolution image processing. By continuously challenging market concepts and instead offering new and more efficient solutions, we help our customers achieve greater success in their businesses. The company develops and delivers technical solutions to a wide range of industries globally, including customers active in the defense sector. The products do not constitute defense equipment, and all sales are carried out in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The company operates through two business areas: RemaSawco and Motion Analysis. Image Systems has approximately 75 employees in several countries. In 2024, the group had a turnover of approx. SEK 200 million.

The company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list and is traded under the ticker IS. For more information, please visit our website www.imagesystemsgroup.se.