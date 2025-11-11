Image Systems AB: Image Systems' Business Unit Motion Analysis Receives SEK 3.0 Million Order from Leading U.S. Automotive Manufacturer

Image Systems AB's Motion Analysis business unit has received an order from a leading American automotive manufacturer with a global presence. The order, valued at approximately SEK 3.0 million, underscores the demand for advanced motion analysis solutions in the automotive industry.

The order relates to software subscription of the company's products with a contract period of 36 months.

"This order from a globally recognized automotive manufacturer is a clear endorsement of our technological capabilities and the trust we have established within the industry,

says Andreas Ovemyr, CEO of Image Systems Motion Analysis.

For further information, please contact:

Emilien Saindon

CEO

emilien.saindon@imagesystems.se

Image Systems is a Swedish high-tech company and a leading provider of products and services in high-resolution image processing. By continuously challenging market concepts and instead offering new and more efficient solutions, we help our customers achieve greater success in their businesses. The company develops and delivers technical solutions to a wide range of industries globally, including customers active in the defense sector. The products do not constitute defense equipment, and all sales are carried out in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The company operates through two business areas: RemaSawco and Motion Analysis. Image Systems has approximately 75 employees in several countries. In 2024, the group had a turnover of approx. SEK 200 million.

The company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list and is traded under the ticker IS. For more information, please visit our website www.imagesystemsgroup.se.