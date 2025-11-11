Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 11.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nuklear-Deal startet: 80-Mrd.-Dollar-Atomoffensive der USA
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12DWB | ISIN: SE0006421871 | Ticker-Symbol: 0QD
Frankfurt
11.11.25 | 08:04
0,098 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMAGE SYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMAGE SYSTEMS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.11.2025 08:00 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Image Systems AB: Image Systems' Business Unit Motion Analysis Receives SEK 3.0 Million Order from Leading U.S. Automotive Manufacturer

Image Systems AB's Motion Analysis business unit has received an order from a leading American automotive manufacturer with a global presence. The order, valued at approximately SEK 3.0 million, underscores the demand for advanced motion analysis solutions in the automotive industry.

The order relates to software subscription of the company's products with a contract period of 36 months.

"This order from a globally recognized automotive manufacturer is a clear endorsement of our technological capabilities and the trust we have established within the industry,

says Andreas Ovemyr, CEO of Image Systems Motion Analysis.

For further information, please contact:

Emilien Saindon
CEO
emilien.saindon@imagesystems.se

Image Systems is a Swedish high-tech company and a leading provider of products and services in high-resolution image processing. By continuously challenging market concepts and instead offering new and more efficient solutions, we help our customers achieve greater success in their businesses. The company develops and delivers technical solutions to a wide range of industries globally, including customers active in the defense sector. The products do not constitute defense equipment, and all sales are carried out in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The company operates through two business areas: RemaSawco and Motion Analysis. Image Systems has approximately 75 employees in several countries. In 2024, the group had a turnover of approx. SEK 200 million.
The company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list and is traded under the ticker IS. For more information, please visit our website www.imagesystemsgroup.se.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.