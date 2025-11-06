

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (AJINF) on Thursday posted an increase in net profit for the first half. However, the company recorded a decline in sales.



For the six-month period to September 30, the firm posted a net income of JPY 51.245 billion, higher than JPY 50.227 billion in the same period last year. Earnings per share moved up to JPY 52.18 from last year's JPY 49.47 per share. Business profit stood at JPY 86.754 billion as against the prior year's JPY 86.905 billion. Sales slipped to JPY 738.881 billion from JPY 744.250 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to March 31, 2026 (full year), Ajinomoto has reaffirmed its outlook.



The company still expects a net profit of JPY 120 billion, up 70.7% from last year. Income per basic share is still anticipated to be at JPY 123.55. Ajinomoto continues to expect sales of JPY 1.618 trillion, up 5.7% from the prior year.



For the full year, the firm still aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 48 per share, less than last year's JPY 80 per share.



