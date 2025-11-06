The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

The Diverse Income Trust plc

06 th November 2025

It is announced that at the close of business on 05th November 2025 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

05th November 2025 113.88 per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 112.69 per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

