Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - Neural Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: NURL) (FSE: HANF) ("Neural" or the "Company"), an ethnobotanical drug discovery company focused on developing therapeutic solutions for mental health conditions related to substance use disorders, together with its portfolio company CWE European Holdings Inc. ("CWE"), operating as Hanf.com, in which it owns 30.75% interest in, is pleased to announce the expansion of Hanf.com's retail network into northern Germany with the addition of two new stores in Bielefeld and Herford, both located in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The new Bielefeld store marks Hanf.com's entry into an important regional hub. With a city population of more than 330,000 and an urban area counting close to 600,000 people[1], Bielefeld is the largest city in the Detmold administrative region. The new location follows Hanf.com's strategic acquisition of an existing CBD retail business in the city. In Herford, a Hanseatic city of approximately 67,000 residents[2], Hanf.com has similarly acquired an established CBD retail operation, strengthening its presence in the region.

"The addition of two operating stores further expands Hanf.com's national footprint, enhances our brand visibility, and supports revenue growth," said Ronnie Jaegermann, CEO of Hanf.com. "We are excited to accelerate growth and strengthen profitability at these locations by bringing our operational efficiencies, industry-leading product offering and customer experience to the vibrant communities of Bielefeld and Herford - two excellent markets locations with strong growth potential. This was a rare opportunity to acquire two established CBD retail businesses with loyal customer bases and integrate them into the Hanf.com network, which now includes 19 locations across Germany."

About Neural Therapeutics

Neural Therapeutics is a leader in ethnobotanical drug discovery, focusing on the development of therapeutic drugs for mental illnesses related to substance use disorders, including alcohol and opioid dependence. The Company's innovative approach to drug development involves the strategic use of sub-hallucinogenic doses of mescaline extract, enhancing safety and scalability while maintaining therapeutic efficacy.

On May 26, 2025, Neural entered into a Strategic Investment and Option Agreement with CWE European Holdings Inc., a leading CBD hemp retailer in Germany operating under the brand Hanf.com, to acquire up to 100% of CWE through a multi-stage transaction. The transaction is expected to expand Neural's commercial footprint in Europe while maintaining its core commitment to drug discovery and mental health innovation.

On August 12, 2025 Neural and CWE completed the first part of the transaction, whereby Neural acquired 30.75% interest in CWE.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements ("FLS") relating to Hanf.com's retail expansion strategy, including the successful integration and performance of the newly acquired stores in Bielefeld and Herford, anticipated operational efficiencies and revenue growth, and the continued expansion of Hanf.com's retail footprint across Germany. FLS also include statements regarding Neural's indirect participation in such growth through its equity interest in CWE European Holdings Inc., the expected benefits of the partnership between Neural and CWE, and Neural's ongoing focus on developing its ethnobotanical drug discovery platform. These statements are not statements of historical fact but reflect current expectations and assumptions regarding future events and performance, which are subject to risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Although management considers such information to be reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual outcomes may differ significantly. FLS contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such statements. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from FLS in Neural's disclosure documents posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

The securities of Neural have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws. The securities may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act), unless registered or exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Neural's securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction where such an offer or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

