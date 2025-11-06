

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moderna (MRNA) posted a third-quarter net loss of $200 million compared to net income of $13 million, last year. Loss per share was $0.51 compared to profit of $0.03. Analysts on average expected the company to report a loss per share of $2.18, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net product sales were $973 million compared to $1.82 billion, prior year. Total revenue declined to $1.02 billion from $1.86 billion. Total revenue declined 45% primarily driven by a 47%, decrease in net product sales, mainly due to lower COVID vaccine sales.



For 2025, the company now expects total revenue in a range of $1.6 - $2.0 billion, narrowed from previous guidance range of $1.5 - $2.2 billion. The company projects fourth quarter revenue in a range of $0.3 - $0.7 billion.



The company's cash, cash equivalents and investments as of September 30, 2025, were $6.6 billion.



Shares of Moderna are up 9% in pre-market trade on Thursday.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News