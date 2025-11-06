Cubic Defense to Showcase Innovative Solutions Designed to Improve Training and Readiness at the Dubai Airshow

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Cubic Defense, a recognized industry leader in providing blended multi-domain live, virtual and constructive (LVC) for air and ground training, will display its advanced solutions during the Dubai Airshow, November 17-21, 2025, at the AI Maktoum International Airport Dubai, UAE.

"Cubic's advanced training solutions lead the way in providing interoperability and mission-ready performance at the point of need across all domains," said Russ Marsh, President, Cubic Defense. "Our proven technologies provide realistic training capabilities to ensure the Warfighter is equipped to meet any challenge."

Visit Cubic Defense at booth 1172 in the USA pavilion and speak with experts who will demonstrate:

Air Combat Training - Truth in Training for the High-End Fight:

Simplified, Planning Execution Analysis and Reconstruction (SPEAR) - Accelerating the Multi-domain OODA Loop: A common data model and DoD-approved tech stack that reduces cognitive burden through optimized displays and analytics of kinetic and non-kinetic data in multi-domain operations and LVC environments.

Synthetic Inject to Live-Virtual Constructive (SITL-LVC): Delivers a training environment in which the combat and sensor display effectively block, pass along or guise various inputs to aircraft systems that looks, feels and sounds identical to what aircrew would encounter in live combat.

Mobile Advanced Tactical Training Encrypted Range System (MATTERS): Offers secure, rapidly deployable Joint and Coalition training with live instrumentation, simulators, scenario generation and data capture for mission reconstruction.

Integrating Golden Dome - Optimizing Multi-domain Integrated Air and Missile Defense through reconstruction and data analytics: SPEAR's common data model enhances Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) by reconstructing data from multi-service battle management and weapons systems.



Decisive Advantage through Instrumentation to incrementally achieve the Advanced Training Environment (ATE): P5 System Security Update (SSU): Adds cost-effective encryption to P5 ACMI pods, enabling secure 4 th and 5 th gen aircraft training using existing hardware and wave forms. P5 Block 7 Update: Transmits classified sensor and weapons data for enhanced Live, Virtual, Constructive (LVC) training with accurate effects modeling. SLATE Pod: Delivers SITL-LVC capability to 4 th gen and rotary wing U.S. DoD platforms, replicating peer adversary complexity and scale.



Ground Training - Immersive technologies enables warfighters to train like they fight:

Personal Area Network (PAN) - Soldier kit provides weapon effect and threat detection to personnel. Wireless laser detection for infantry soldiers, powered from an internal battery pack. Eliminates cables and cloth while reducing life cycle maintenance costs.

EST4000 Advanced - Best of class in simulated firearms training, unlimited range options and scenarios, 4K resolution and gaming technology and artificial intelligence. The system will include 4K resolution, computer generated imagery (CGI), extensive use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Arabic language models and an unlimited ability to self-create and save scenarios and training activities. EST4000(A) offers tailored, game-changing technology to the Middle East and Singapore with incredible AI growth opportunities.

