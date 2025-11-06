Cybersecurity tips from Yubico show how to stay safe online this holiday season

Yubico (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: YUBICO), the creator of the most secure passkeys and the leading provider of hardware authentication security keys, today shared essential tips to help consumers secure their accounts during some of the year's riskiest digital months and announced its biggest sale of the year: 30% off the YubiKey 5 NFC and 5C NFC from November 24th December 1st.

A recent survey from Yubico highlights the urgency: most people believe online scams and phishing attempts have become more sophisticated (78%) and more successful (70%) due to the use of artificial intelligence (AI). And just in time for the holidays, the most common compromised passwords were found to be for online shopping websites and social media apps.

"It's that time of the year when we see an uptick in phishing attacks due to the increase in holiday shopping, and scammers thrive when shoppers are distracted. With AI accelerating and personalizing sophisticated phishing campaigns, relying on passwords as your only defense is a major risk," said Ronnie Manning, chief brand advocate at Yubico. "This holiday season, everyone should take steps to proactively protect their accounts with MFA and Yubico is making it easy and affordable to upgrade to the top defense that matters: phishing-resistant YubiKey security keys."

Your Digital Security Survival Kit: Top Tips from Yubico

Before booking that flight or clicking "buy now," Yubico urges consumers to lock in their digital security with these simple steps:

Make multi-factor authentication a priority: With so much of our lives spent online, it's more important than ever to ensure your digital life is protected. Before you kick off your holiday shopping this year, take some time to review your most important online accounts. By ensuring you have modern multi-factor authentication (MFA) turned on with security keys and passkeys, even if a hacker has your login credentials but does not have your security key or passkey they can't get into your accounts. Recovering social media, email, financial and other accounts in the event your account gets hacked is a lot more work than proactively protecting your accounts with stronger authentication.

Think before you click: Don't fall for the fake bank fraud alerts, loan payment alerts, or attempted package delivery texts. If you are concerned about the alert, contact your financial institution or delivery service directly rather than using the link or number provided in the text message.

Use a password manager: Use complex, unique passwords for every account. Password managers are highly recommended for secure storage and generating passwords. And better yet, always use MFA to secure your password manager.

Just in time for the holiday season, Yubico is offering discounts on its most popular phishing-resistant YubiKey security keys, available across its e-commerce store and major retail partners.

Gifting Just Got More Secure: Yubico's Biggest Sale of the Year

Black Friday Cyber Monday (November 24 December 1)

Offer: 30% off the YubiKey 5 NFC and YubiKey 5C NFC. Available through Yubico.com and participating retailers/resellers. (Discount applied automatically).



Holiday Shopping (December 15 December 23)

$10 Off (or €10 £10 off) when you spend $100+ (or €100 £100+ excl. VAT/Tax). Only available on Yubico.com.



About Yubico

Yubico (Nasdaq Stockholm: YUBICO) is a modern cybersecurity company on a mission to make the internet safer for everyone. As the inventor of the YubiKey, we set the gold standard for modern phishing-resistant, hardware-backed authentication, stopping account takeovers and making secure login simple.

Since 2007, we've helped shape global authentication standards, co-created FIDO2, WebAuthn, and FIDO U2F, and introduced the original passkey. Today, our passkey technology secures people and organizations in over 160 countries-transforming how digital identity is protected from onboarding to account recovery.

Trusted by the world's most security-conscious brands, governments, and institutions, YubiKeys work out of the box with hundreds of apps and services, delivering fast, passwordless access without friction or compromise.

We believe strong security should never be out of reach. Through our philanthropic initiative, Secure it Forward, we donate YubiKeys to nonprofits supporting at-risk communities.

Dual-headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and Santa Clara, California, Yubico is proud to be recognized as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies and Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. Learn more at www.yubico.com.

