Dow Inc.: Dow, Zermatt, and Nature's Variety Launch Pet Food Pouch With Food-Contact Compliant Advanced Recycled Content

HORGEN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Dow (NYSE:DOW), Zermatt, and Nature's Variety announce the launch of a new pet food packaging solution that is designed for recyclability and incorporates recycled content from advanced (also known as chemical) recycling. This innovative product, already on the shelves in Spain, France and Portugal marks a significant step forward in sustainable packaging for the pet food industry with multiple aspects of circularity in a single item.

The collaboration between Dow, Zermatt, and Nature's Variety brings together leaders in materials science, packaging innovation, and premium pet food. Dow provides innovative solutions that support manufacturers and brands in achieving their sustainability and performance objectives. Zermatt specializes in creating high-performance sustainable packaging solutions for a diverse range of applications. Nature's Variety, a leading European pet food brand, is committed to providing high-quality, natural pet food products for dogs and cats.

"This achievement highlights the importance of strong value chain collaboration. With our combined innovation, together we are delivering a solution that proactively meets legislative requirements and advances sustainability in the pet food packaging segment," said Antonio Barrasus, commercial director, Zermatt SA.

Innovation that proactively enables more sustainable pet food packaging

This innovative new pouch, specifically designed for Nature's Variety pet food products, is a result of simplifying the former multi-material structure (PET/PE) into a mono-material PE film structure aligned to anticipated design for recyclability (D4R) standards from The European Committee for Standardization (CEN).

The D4R structure also incorporates recycled content from advanced recycling using an ISCC Plus certified mass balance credit approach. This is an important step to enable the safe use of recycled plastics into food contact and other contact-sensitive applications, providing consumers with peace of mind on food safety while also reducing reliance on virgin resources and advancing a circular economy for food packaging.

Today, this Nature's Variety pet food pouch includes 10% recycled content [mass balance approach] and can help comply with the 2030 target required by the EU's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) for contact-sensitive packaging. The brand's medium-term goal is to reach 30% recycled content by 2030.

"By leveraging our innovative circular materials and expertise, we are supporting packaging redesign for recyclability, and the development and incorporation of advanced recycled materials into contact-sensitive applications. This is key to enabling customers and brands to meet voluntary circular plastic packaging commitments and legislative requirements," said Marian Gmenta, marketing lead for circular & renewable solutions at Dow.

Addressing consumer preferences for circular solutions in pet food packaging

Nature's Variety has observed that recyclable and sustainable packaging has been gaining relevance amongst consumers. This trend underscores the importance of developing packaging solutions that not only protect the product but also contribute to a circular economy.

"At Nature's Variety, we are aware of the footprint left by our decisions. This is why we are not only committed to providing the best for our pets, but also to reducing the impact we have on the environment. To do so, we have defined a series of specific actions," said Ilaria Bianchi, international marketing manager, Nature's Variety. "This new packaging designed for recyclability and including recycled plastic content, thus reducing the use of virgin plastic, marks one big step in this direction and reflects our dedication to innovation."

The new pouch will be on display alongside other innovative Dow packaging solutions at K 2025 in Dusseldorf, Germany from 8-15 October, at the Dow building 04.1, outside Hall 4. To learn more, visit Generation Transformation.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE:DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 30 countries and employ approximately 36,000 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $43 billion in 2024. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting www.dow.com.

About Zermatt

We are a packaging manufacturer founded in 1970 with a very clear objective: to be leaders in the market by providing tailor-made solutions and innovation in our products. We are committed to our customers, focusing on state-of-the-art technology, prime service, and sustainable principles in our operations. At Zermatt, we make much more than plastic: we are shaping the future of packaging.

Learn more at www.zermatt.es

About Nature's Variety

Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Nature's Variety was born in 2021 with the mission to select top-quality natural ingredients from trusted suppliers and known origin for dogs and cats, to help pet parents know what goes into their bowl and provide them with healthy and tasty meals. Developed in collaboration with veterinary and nutritional experts, Nature's Variety products meet rigorous standards for quality, safety, and transparency. The brand's range is available in selected pet specialty retailers and online platforms across Europe and other international markets.

Learn more at www.naturesvariety.com

