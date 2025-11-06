Informa Markets Agriculture: Four Farmers From Across the Nation Advance to Grower of the Year Finals

Winner will be announced at 2025 Organic Grower Summit in December

MONTEREY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / The Organic Grower Summit (OGS) has unveiled the finalists for the 2025 Organic Grower of the Year Award, sponsored by John Deere. This year's honorees are redefining organic farming through innovative practices and a steadfast commitment to sustainability and community impact. From leafy greens to cotton and grains, the finalists highlight the diversity of organic agriculture, offering attendees a unique opportunity to learn from these trailblazing leaders through the summit's new four-finalist format.

"This year's finalists exemplify the innovation and dedication that define organic farming," said Mike Wilson, senior executive editor at Farm Progress. "The new format allows us to celebrate the diversity of approaches within the industry and provide a platform for these leaders to inspire others."

Meet the four finalists:

Carl Pepper, Carl Pepper Farm (O'Donnell, Texas): Carl Pepper, known as the "Guru of Organic Cotton," has been a leader in organic cotton farming for over 35 years. His 4,000-acre farm employs regenerative practices, shallow tillage techniques and custom equipment innovations. Pepper is also a co-founder of the Texas Organic Cotton Marketing Cooperative and a mentor to new farmers. Arnott Duncan, Duncan Family Farms (Arizona, Oregon, New York): Led by Arnott Duncan, this 3,850-acre operation specializes in organic leafy greens, herbs and specialty crops. Known for its advanced composting and irrigation systems, Duncan Family Farms also donates thousands of pounds of produce weekly to local food banks and supports educational programs for farmers. Larry Jacobs, Jacobs Farm Del Cabo (Santa Cruz, California): Co-founded by Larry Jacobs, this 5,000-acre farm produces organic herbs, tomatoes, peppers and specialty crops. Jacobs Farm Del Cabo is celebrated for its soil health practices, water conservation technologies and its transformative Del Cabo Cooperative, which supports hundreds of small-scale farmers in Baja California. Harold and Ross Wilken, Janie's Farm & Janie's Mill (Ashkum, Illinois): Harold and Ross Wilken's 4,000-acre farm is one of Illinois' largest diversified organic operations, producing food-grade grains and ancient wheat varieties. The Wilkens' focus on soil restoration and biodiversity is complemented by their operation of the region's only organic flour mill, which serves both processors and home bakers.

Featured left to right: Arnott Duncan, Duncan Family Farms; Carl Pepper, Carl Pepper Farm; Larry Jacobs, Jacobs Farm Del Cabo; Harold Wilken, Ross Wilken, Janie's Farm & Janie's Mill

A New Format for 2025

For the first time, OGS will feature a four-finalist format, culminating in a panel discussion hosted by John Deere. During the panel, the finalists will share insights into their farming practices, philosophies and visions for the future of organic agriculture.

The winner of the 2025 Organic Grower of the Year Award will be announced following the panel, with an in-depth discussion to follow, offering attendees a closer look at the strategies and innovations behind their success.

Registration

Complete registration details are available at?www.OrganicGrowerSummit.com. Special grower pricing is available for Western Growers Association and California Certified Organic Farmers members. Please reach out to their membership teams for a registration code.

The Organic Grower Summit is produced by Farm Progress, with the Western Growers Association serving as the 2025 Presenting Sponsor. Special appreciation goes to John Deere for sponsoring the Grower of the Year Award and to Organic Grower Magazine for their valuable support.

