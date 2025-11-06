Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.11.2025
Kanadas neuer Technologie-Champion: Telescope erhält bis zu 3,36 Mio. $ staatliche Förderung
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362
Tradegate
05.11.25 | 14:56
4,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
06.11.2025 18:24 Uhr
BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 06

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares
6 November 2025

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class Sterling
Date of purchase: 6 November 2025
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 296,596
Weighted average price (Sterling/US Dollars as applicable): 4.0350

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and/or Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury) Ordinary Shares held in Treasury
321,524,527 Sterling Shares 56,533,079 Sterling Shares
23,945,744 US Dollar Shares 167,013 US Dollar Shares

From 6 November 2025, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 491,175,712.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

William Simmonds
JPMorgan Cazenove
Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001


