

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - News Corporation (NWS) released a profit for first quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $112 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $119 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.



Excluding items, News Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $122 million or $0.22 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $2.144 billion from $2.096 billion last year.



News Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $112 Mln. vs. $119 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $2.144 Bln vs. $2.096 Bln last year.



