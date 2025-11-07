

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kubota Corp. (KUBTY) announced a profit for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY141.962 billion, or JPY124.10 per share. This compares with JPY197.916 billion, or JPY169.00 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.2% to JPY2.204 trillion from JPY2.277 trillion last year.



Kubota Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY141.962 Bln. vs. JPY197.916 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY124.10 vs. JPY169.00 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.204 Tn vs. JPY2.277 Tn last year.



