The "Italy Tractor Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Italy Tractor Market was sized at 15,448 units in 2024, and is projected to reach 16,589 units by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 1.19%

CNH Industrial N.V., SDF Group, AGCO Corporation, AGRO Tractors, Kubota Corporation, and Deere Company led the Italy tractor market. These companies have strong market share and offer diverse sets of agricultural tractors in the Italian market. Furthermore, Antonio Carraro, BCS Group, CLAAS KGaA mbH, Goldoni Keestrack, YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD., and TAFE are other prominent vendors in the Italy tractor market.

CNH Industrial N.V., SDF Group, and AGCO Corporation have emerged as the undisputed leaders, collectively capturing over significant market share in 2024. Their long-standing presence has given them the advantage of understanding local farming needs, seasonal cycles, and customer behavior better than new entrants. Book a free live call now to get in-depth insights into the exact market share of the leading vendors in the Italian tractor market.

Farmers in the Italian tractor market are increasingly adopting GPS-guided tractors equipped with IoT sensors, enabling real-time monitoring of soil conditions and optimizing the application of water, fertilizers, and pesticides. This shift enhances efficiency and reduces environmental impact. Furthermore, in February 2025, AGCO signed a supply agreement where Massey Ferguson tractors will be built by SDF. The partnership aims for SDF to produce low to mid-horsepower Massey Ferguson tractors, up to 85 horsepower, for several global markets beginning in mid-2025.

TRACTOR MARKET TRENDS

Growing Use of Alternative Fuel in Tractors

Diesel engines have dominated agricultural machinery for years due to their efficiency. However, their environmental impact has stimulated the development of cleaner technologies. To alleviate the environmental impact, the industry is exploring various alternative fuels. In February 2025, New Holland, in adherence to its strategy of sustainable farming, launched the T6.180 Methane Power tractor. Also, for Fendt Tier 4 tractors, Ecomotive Solutions introduced a dual-fuel system in 2024 that allows biomethane to be used in addition to diesel.

DRIVERS OF THE ITALY TRACTOR MARKET

Government Policy and Credit Support System

Approximately $3.37 billion was stated under the CAP Plan to help roughly 800,000 farmers cope with a growing number of climatic adversities and natural disasters. Over $11.2 billion of the Plan's budget is earmarked for interventions aimed at the climate and environment. Moreover, in 2023, Italy announced to allocation of approximately $2.24 billion to organic farming, as it is considered a production technique contributing to the targets of the European Green Deal.

Increased Focus on Organic Farming

The Italian government has been significantly investing in organic farming parallel to the European Union's Green Deal goals. Italy laid out USD 3.4 billion to transform 25% of the country's agricultural land to organic farming by 2027. Furthermore, in 2022, the Italian government approved new legislation establishing an "Organic Made in Italy" label as well as a national strategy to support organic production across the agricultural sector. Such factors are projected to support the Italy tractor market growth. Also, according to the figures released by the Italian government, the Italian organic market exceeded $7.3 billion in 2024, recording an increase of 5.7% compared to 2023.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Agricultural Credit Crunch in Italy

Italy's agricultural sector is witnessing an unprecedented challenge of accessing credit which is threatening farm modernization efforts and jeopardizing the future of Italian farming.

The country is also experiencing a significant decline in its land credit. Therefore, from 2009 to 2023 the land credit severely declined by 40%. Due to a lack of essential financing, Italian farmers are struggling to invest in modern machinery and equipment, adopt precision agriculture techniques, implement sustainable farming practices, and expand operations to achieve economies of scale.

Climate Variability on Agriculture and the Looming Water Scarcity

As per 2024 data, the southern parts of Italy, such as Sicily and Sardinia, are facing intense droughts that have devastated agriculture and livestock. According to (Istituto Nazionale di Statistica) Istat data, agricultural production fell by 1.8% in real terms in 2024, compared to 2022, while added value recorded a more marked decline of 2.5%. The decline was attributed to the adverse weather conditions. Furthermore, persistent rainfall in May 2024 delayed the transplantation of tomato plants.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The Italy tractor market in the North witnessed the largest shipments in 2024, accounting for over 47% in 2024. In the Northern region, Lombardy led the tractors market with total sales in 2024. Furthermore, the Southern region is recorded as the fastest-growing region of Italy. In the Southern region, Molise experienced substantial growth. Molise's agricultural landscape is characterized by small-scale farms and cooperatives, with a significant portion of businesses operating as micro or small enterprises.

The Central Italy tractors market witnessed shipments of 2.9 thousand units in 2024. Central Italy encompasses the Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio, Marche, and Abruzzo regions. Tuscany is one of the primary wine-producing regions. The Island region in Italy's tractor market shipments is expected to reach 1.7 thousand units by 2030. Italy's island region comprises Sicily and Sardinia. Sicily is the main producer of citrus, olives, and grapes, while Sardinia specializes in wheat and barley cultivation.

Italy Tractor Market News

In February 2025, John Deere announced major initiatives to support the ability of European and U.S. farmers to maintain and repair their equipment in the agricultural and construction sectors.

In February 2025, AGCO Corporation and SDF (SAME, DEUTZ-FAHR) signed a supply agreement that will offer farmers a streamlined low-mid range horsepower tractor portfolio for AGCO's leading Massey Ferguson brand.

In February 2025, the Kubota Group exhibited its technologies at CES 2025, focused on integrating automation, AI, connectivity, and sustainability.

In April 2025, the new Fendt e100 V Vario electric tractor was presented to the Italian farmers in two-day events dedicated to the new electric tractor from Fendt.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Italy tractor market?

What is the growth rate of the Italy tractor market?

What are the significant trends in the Italy tractor market?

Who are the key players in the Italy tractor market?

Which region dominates the Italy tractor market share?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 99 Forecast Period 2024 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2024 15448 Units Forecasted Market Value by 2030 16589 Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.1% Regions Covered Italy

Key Company Profiles

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere Company

AGCO Corporation

Kubota Corporation

SDF Group

TAFE

Other Prominent Company Profiles

YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

CLAAS KGaA mbH

Antonio Carraro

BCS S.p.A.

Goldoni Keestrack srl

Argo Tractors S.p.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4udjt9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260122401209/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900