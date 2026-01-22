Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
$95 Silber explodiert - Prince Silver vor dem nächsten Durchbruch!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850866 | ISIN: US2441991054 | Ticker-Symbol: DCO
Tradegate
22.01.26 | 18:24
449,70 Euro
-0,82 % -3,70
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DEERE & COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEERE & COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
446,40447,1519:41
446,35447,2019:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AGCO
AGCO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGCO CORPORATION97,96+0,91 %
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV9,460+3,05 %
DEERE & COMPANY449,70-0,82 %
KUBOTA CORPORATION12,800+0,47 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.