Das Instrument A4Y DE000A0KFKB3 ACCENTRO R.EST.AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.11.2025

The instrument A4Y DE000A0KFKB3 ACCENTRO R.EST.AG O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2025



Das Instrument 4YA FR0011038348 KLARSEN EO -,20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.11.2025

The instrument 4YA FR0011038348 KLARSEN EO -,20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2025



Das Instrument 9YG NO0010955917 DEEP VAL.DRILL.AS NK -,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.11.2025

The instrument 9YG NO0010955917 DEEP VAL.DRILL.AS NK -,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 07.11.2025



Das Instrument ELPA BRCPLEACNPB9 CIA PARANAENSE EN. PFD B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.11.2025

The instrument ELPA BRCPLEACNPB9 CIA PARANAENSE EN. PFD B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2025



Das Instrument G7I0 CA6438181076 NEW EARTH RESIDENTIAL EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.11.2025

The instrument G7I0 CA6438181076 NEW EARTH RESIDENTIAL EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2025





