

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shimadzu Corporation (SHMZF) reported a profit for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY23.630 billion, or JPY81.79 per share. This compares with JPY21.316 billion, or JPY72.38 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to JPY256.342 billion from JPY251.247 billion last year.



Shimadzu Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



