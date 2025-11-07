

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (HPHTF) reported earnings for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY14.203 billion, or JPY47.32 per share. This compares with JPY25.145 billion, or JPY81.19 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to JPY212.051 billion from JPY203.961 billion last year.



Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



