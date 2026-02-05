

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (HPHTF) revealed earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY2.784 billion, or JPY9.38 per share. This compares with JPY4.188 billion, or JPY13.76 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to JPY51.910 billion from JPY50.587 billion last year.



Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY2.784 Bln. vs. JPY4.188 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY9.38 vs. JPY13.76 last year. -Revenue: JPY51.910 Bln vs. JPY50.587 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 48.67 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 222.000 B



